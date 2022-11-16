General

Election candidates for the elections to the House of Representatives and Province Assembly have incorporated the issues concerning greater development of Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha, and promoting its global identity.

Bharat Kumar Shah from the ruling parties’ alliance and CPN (UML)’s Basudev Ghimire are likely to have a competition in the HoR election.

Shah who has been winning the election from the Constituency continuously is in the election race with the hope of repeating the history while Ghimire is who credited with giving a facelift to the Tilottama municipality as its mayor hopes to break the tradition and grab an opportunity to serve the people as the member in the federal parliament.

Local social worker Bishnu Basuyal said he is not sure who will secure a win in the elections as he is assessing a tough competition between the two candidates. Shah is a popular face among the people here while Ghimire has established his brand at the successful mayor.

Shah said he is confident of getting the people’s mandate to serve them again. “People here acknowledge my contribution to the significant infrastructure development in the area. I am committed to make all possible efforts to bring positive changes in the constituency by connecting it to Lumbini.”

Ghimire is trying to convince voters that he would use his experiences as a successful mayor in the development of the Constituency by connecting it to the identity of the birthplace of Gautam Buddha

“This constituency is lagging behind in comparison to other constituencies in the district . I have some plans for its development by connecting it to Lumbini The change in the leadership is a must to implement the plans,” he added.

CPN (UML)’s Bhumishwor Dhakal is contending in the PA elections from Rupandehi Constituency 5 (A) while the ruling alliance has fielded Binod Pahadi. UML’s Ramchandra Yadav and alliance’s Phakruddin Khan will be facing each other in the Rupandehi 5 (B). Independent candidates Bhishma Rana and Sabbir Khan will be fighting for the seat in the HoR from the Constituency comprising the Gaidhawa rural municipality, Sainamaina municipality-5,5,7,8,9,10 and 11, Kanchan rural municipality , Lumbini Sanskritik municipality-1, and 3 to 11 and the Mayadevi rural municipality -1.

Source: National News Agency Nepal