Construction of road network in and around Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City is taking a good pace, which has contributed to the other development infrastructures. Recently, 116 kilometres of road in the city is blacktopped and the development infrastructures in the rural areas too have made significant progress.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has doled out Rs 4 billion for the blacktop of roads in Nepalgunj under the integrated urban development project.

With the construction of roads linking the urban and rural areas, more industries and business firms are being established in the rural areas and increased human mobility is recorded.

Mayor of Nepalgunj Prashant Bista said the developmental works have been expedited. According to Bista, development of a water park, dumping site, bus park, and renovation of Rani Lake and Mahendra Garden are taking place in a speedy manner.

The city has also accorded priority for the construction of multipurpose building, Mangal Prasad Girl’s College and several other projects. The sub-metropolitan city has allocated Rs 80 million for the construction of college.

Source: National News Agency Nepal