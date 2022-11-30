General

A pregnant woman was airlifted to Surkhet from Doti for treatment.

The 27-year-old Amrita Devi Bohara of Badikedar Rural Municipality-5 in Doti district faced labour complications caused by excessive bleeding, prompting her transportation (on a helicopter of the Nepal Army) to Surkhet, said Bhim Bahadur Bohara, ward member of the rural municipality-5.

Initially, she was admitted to the local Rantola community health unit after she complained of labour pain, he said. In Surkhet, she was admitted to the Provincial Hospital.

Her rescue was as part of the President Women Upliftment Programme, said Chief District Officer, Kalpana Shrestha.

Source: National News Agency Nepal