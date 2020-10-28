General

The Myagde Rural Municipality in Tanahu district has decided to close its offices for three days after some staffers here were confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19.

Rural Municipality’s chief administrator Narayan Prasad Adhikari shared that the Rural Municipality office as well as all the offices of its seven wards would remain closed till 30 October in a bid to carry out contact-tracing of the people coming across the infected ones and to minimize the risk of the flu-like infection.

However, the Rural Municipality would be providing all the essential services during this period.

Source: National News Agency Nepal