General

The Pauwadung rural municipality in Bhojpur has provided a seven-day vocational training to farmers in a bid to promote beekeeping.

Trainees were also provided 77 bee hives. Rural Municipality Chairperson Kiran Rai said they were working to make farmers engaged in bee keeping able to continue with the occupation along with financial self-reliance.

“We have identified beekeeping potential at our locality. Many farmers are doing this in a traditional way and we want to further promote them by ensuring economic and technical assistance,” he said.

As he shared, the local government plans to expand the bee habitats and establish a bee processing center and eventually send a local brand to the market. This year 28 farmers of the rural municipality were selected for beekeeping, said rural municipality agriculture section chief Bartendra Rai.

Moreover, trainees were given information about market management, honey production and bee hives management. In the fiscal year 2075-76 BS, the local government distributed 250 beehives and 47 beehives in the fiscal year 2076-77 BS to the active farmers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal