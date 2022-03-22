General

Raghuganga Rural Municipality of Myagdi district has provided audio books to all community schools in order to ensure technology-friendly teaching learning. The audio books were provided to 33 community schools focusing basic education.

Administrative officer at rural municipality, Amrit Subedi, informed that the audio books were provided for technologically facilitating teaching up to Grade-5. It was launched under the theme, 'Balbalikako Ichchhya, Prabidimaitri Sikshya' (Technology-friendly education: Children's dream).

Subedi further informed that there were 33 audio books bought for Rs 65,000 per set. Even the teachers were provided orientation on digital books under the budget of Rs 2.2 million. The books will be used together with print books.

Teacher at Gyanodaya Secondary School from Raghuganga-3, Urmila Regmi, informed that students were attracted towards audio books. The books are both informative and entertaining. It would also boost up teaching techniques, she observed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal