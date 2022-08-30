General

The Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality has offered Rs 900,000 in assistance for the treatment of those who were injured in a cooking gas cylinder blast in the district.

Nine people including seven from the rural municipality were seriously injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a tea shop some days ago. As a result, the house the tea shop was run caught fire.

The rural municipality reached Sushma Koirala Memorial Hospital at Sankhu where the injured are receiving treatment and handed Rs 900,000 for the treatment of the injured (Rs 100,000 each) in the presence of former minister and Nepali Congress leader Mohan Bahadur Basnet, according to the NC general convention representative Yudhir Paudel.

A team led by the rural municipality chair Pasang Norbu Sherpa and ward-5 chair Dawatyamba Lama collected the donation amounts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal