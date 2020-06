General

An expecting mother has been rescued by helicopter to the Kohalpur Medical College. Twenty-year-old Januka Rokaya of Dandakhet, Kushe rural municipality had to be airlifted after she could not be treated at the Archhani health post. She has been rescued this morning with the financial assistance provided by the rural municipality, chief administrative officer Man Bahadur Giri said. The woman was suffering from birth pang since two days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal