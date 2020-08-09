General, Uncategorized

Jugal Rural Municipality in Sindhupalchowk district has halted its services after two teachers at Seti Secondary School and RatnaRajya Secondary School in the rural municipality were found infected with coronavirus.

The teachers had reached Jugal Rural Municipality from Salyan district on August 1 as the government was preparing to resume teaching learning activities from August 31.

They had given their nasal and throat swabs at Thankot in Kathmandu on their way to Sindupalchowk from Salyan district, informed Jugal-5 Ward Chair SanatAdhikari.

It is learned that the teacher duo had met many persons since their return to their duty station from their home district. Ward Chair Adhikari said that contact tracing would be conducted very soon.

Ward No 5 office in the rural municipality stopped services after the teachers were confirmed to have contracted the flu-like infection. The Jugal Rural Municipality office is together at Ward No 5 office.

Source: National News Agency Nepal