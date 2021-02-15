Key Issues

Russia has shown its interest in expansion of the rail services in Nepal. Russian Ambassador to Nepal Aleksei Novikov while paying a courtesy call on Minister for Physical Infrastructures and Transport Basant Kumar Nembang at latter’s office in Singh Durbar today, shared interest in investing in the expansion of the rail service in the country.

The delegation led by the ambassador has submitted letter of intent from the side of Railway Company at the Ministry.

On the occasion, Minister Nembang said that the bilateral ties between the both countries have remained cordial since long adding that the government was ready to share the DPR prepared for metro rail in Kathmandu.

Source: National News Agency Nepal