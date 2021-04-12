Key Issues

CPN (UML) leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has asserted that those furnishing suggestions and throwing criticism should not be treated with animosity.

Addressing a provincial assembly organised at Janakpurdham on Monday by the All Nepal Women’s Association Province No 2, leader Nepal expressed his concern, stating that there were increasing cases of discrimination and disparity within the party.

Blaming the CPN (UML) Chairperson, also Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli for running the party unilaterally, the former Prime Minister argued that the party leadership should pay heeds to the criticisms and move ahead acknowledging suggestions.

Although CPN (UML) was the ace party in the country, Nepal said that the crisis was lurking in the party lately.

Similarly, deputy-general-secretary of the CPN (UML) Ghanashyam Bhusal said that the party was divided into many factions and factional politics should be stopped for the greater good of the party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal