General

South Asian journalists reporting on climate change and environmental issues has formed a regional forum to highlight growing climate crisis and the need of increased climate actions in the region.

The South Asian Climate Change Journalist's Forum (SACCJF) has elected 18 members Executive Committee representing all SAARC countries on last Sunday after rounds of consultations among the member countries. The forum has also finalized its constitution and working procedures.

According to the forum, Asish Gupta (India) and Karamot Ullah Biplob (Bangladesh) were elected the President and Executive President respectively.

The forum has elected three Vice Presidents, namely, Mahinda Pathirana (Sri Lanka), Shree Ram Subedi (Nepal) and Mohammad Rabnewaz Chowdhury (Pakistan).

Also, Asaduzzaman Samrat (Bangladesh) was elected to the post of Secretary General, Bhishma Raj Ojha (Nepal) and Rae Munavvar (Maldives) to the post of Assistant Secretary-General and Masum Billah (Bangladesh) has been elected as the Treasurer of the Forum.

The executive members of the forum includes, C K Nayak, Kuntak Chatterjee, Sunit kumar Bhuyan (all from India), Rinzin Wangchuk (Bhutan), Imran Y. Choudhry, K J Faiza Gillani (Pakistan), Kelum Bandara (Sri Lanka), Pragati Dhakal (Nepal) and Rafiqul Islam Sabuj (Bangladesh).

The South Asian Climate Change Journalists’ Forum made its debut with journalists from South Asia at the World Climate Conference (COP 27) held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt in November last year.

The forum will organize its general assembly later this year. SAARC member countries will have their national chapters to be represented to the regional body. The organization has begun its process to get recognition from SAARC, the forum said in a statement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal