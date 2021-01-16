General

Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel said he was confident that the Supreme Court will give verdict on behalf of country in the parliament dissolution case.

Speaking in a programme here on Friday, leader Poudel opined to reinstate the House of Representatives to save the nation from political chaos. He said democracy believers were confident that the Apex Court decides the Parliament dissolution case following the letter and spirit of the constitution.

On another note, leader Poudel said his party did not have any hurry to go for election in this critical hour adding that safeguarding the constitution was a prime task to his party and all democracy lovers.

Leader Poudel argued that the dissolution of the parliament was a betrayal to the people as the government disrespected the majority given to it.

Source: National News Agency Nepal