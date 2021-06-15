General

Minister for Home Affairs Khagraj Adhikari has stated that the government had the major priority of safeguarding the life of people, preparing for election and managing anti COVID-19 vaccines to all.

In a press briefing at the Ministry today, Minister Shared that the mechanism under the Ministry was preparing to lessen the effect and loss caused by the possible natural disasters in the rainy season. On the occasion, Minister Adhikari committed to working on the behalf of nation and people honestly.

Adhikari added that he had no other intention except maintaining peace and security and keep new record of good governance in the Ministry. He said that he had no intention to extend power and unnecessarily influence police and administrative forces during the tenure.

Minister Adhikari also directed the officials to work honestly for the country and people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal