Games, sports

Nepal has defeated Sri Lanka in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship underway in the Maldives. Nepal trounced Sri Lanka 3 goals to 2 in the match played at Male, the capital of Maldives, last night.

This is Nepal's second victory in a row. Before this, Nepal defeated the host country 1-0 in its first match.

Suman Lama, Anjan Bishta and Ayush Ghalan scored a goal each for Nepal in the match against Sri Lanka while Marvin Hamilton and Dilone D Silva scored a goal each for Sri Lanka.

Lama scored in the 33rd minute of the first half of the game, giving a lead to Nepal. Bishta pulled up a goal in the 51st minute. Hamilton scored Sri Lanka's first goal in the 57th minute of the game. Ghalan scored for Nepal in the 86th minute, taking the game to 3-1. D Silva scored another goal for Sri Lanka through penalty towards the fag end of the game. The score was 3-2 before the final whistle.

Nepal is at the top spot of the SAFF Championship with two consecutive wins. It has 6 points. Nepal will meet India in its third game on October 10.

Source: National News Agency Nepal