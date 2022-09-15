Games

India has defeated Nepal 4-0 in the SAFF U-17 Championship held in Sri Lanka.

In the final match played at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday evening, India won the match 4-0. With this, India clinched the championship title while Nepal became the first runner-up.

Indian striker Bobo netted a first goal in the 18th minute of the match. Nepal was limited to 10-players in the 39th minute of the tournament.

Nepal’s captain Prashant Laksam was awarded a red card after he fouled Indian soccer Danny.

It may be noted that Nepal had defeated India 3-0 in the first round. Nepal had also outshined Bhutan in the first match in the first round.

Nepal had set a final match against India defeating Sri Lanka in the semi-final.

Source: National News Agency Nepal