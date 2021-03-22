General

Sahitya Sangam Makawanpur has announced various awards and honours to be provided to different 20 literary writers this year.

The literary organization based in Bagmati Province Capital, Hetauda, has made public the names of the individuals to be honoured.

The Gopal Prasad Rimal Memorial Award that carries a purse of Rs 20,000 would be presented to poet and playwright Gopal Parajuli (Kathmandu), shared Sangam Chairperson Nimesh Nikhil.

Likewise, Dr Arun Uprety will be felicitated with Parijat Memorial Honour. The Makawanpur Literature Shree Honour will be provided to Apsara Timsina Lamsal.

Literary figure and satirist Ganesh Lath of Birgunj will be feted with Bhairab Aryal Memorial Honour. The Subhadra Devi Madan Mudwari Memorial Award is to be given away to literary writer Ram Bartaula of Makawanpur Palung.

Among other literary figures to be feted and awarded are RC Rijal, Muna Aryal, Bhuwan Hari Sigdel, Ujjwal Baral and Prasanna Chaulagain,

Vice-Chairperson of the Sangam Anita Neupane shared that the awards and honours would be handed to the literary figures at a special literary programme scheduled for 24 April 2021.

Source: National News Agency Nepal