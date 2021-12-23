General

The Kamalbinayak Nagarkot Road Construction Project and Sailung Construction Pvt Ltd have pledged to complete the construction of much-awaited Bhaktapur-Nagarkot road by mid-March next year.

At an interaction programme organized by Changunarayan municipality on Wednesday to mount pressure for expedition of road construction, project chief Gautam Shrestha vowed to complete the works by mid-March. It may be noted that the timeline for the construction and expansion of Bhaktapur-Nagarkot road section has been extended for the seventh times.

On the occasion, Madhav Khadka of Sailung Construction admitted serious managerial errors on part of the contractor company in the road construction and pledged to complete the stipulated works soon. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal