Nepali Congress leader Prakashman Singh has said the late Krishna Prasad Bhattarai is an inspiring figure for all. The saintly leader Bhattarai is an ideal person of Nepali politics, Singh remembered.

Leader Singh was saying it on Thursday at a programme organized at Chhakkupakku garden to unveil the statue of leader Bhattarai.

On the occasion, Chairperson of NC at Kathmandu Metropolis Ward No 10, Ram Kumar KC, observed that the former prime minister Bhattarai had special connection to Baneshwor, Kathmandu in terms of his political life. So, this place was selected for setting up his statue, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal