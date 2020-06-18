Health & Safety

Samsi Rural Municipality in Mahottari district has been sealed off from last midnight till coming Saturday midnight as 273 individuals in different quarantine facilities tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Issuing a press release, the Municipality Office said that human mobility is restricted for 72 hours except for high-essential and emergency services as an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. With this, number of coronavirus infected reached 508 in Mahottari district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal