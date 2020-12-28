General

The Samyak Mahadan, the alms offering festival among the Buddhists, to be observed in Bhaktapur district is to be limited to formality this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bhaktapur Municipality has called off the celebration of the festival that used to be observed on the first day of Nepali month-Magh (mid-January) with much fanfare.

The meeting of the stakeholders with the officials of the Municipality took the decision to this effect considering the risks of COVID-19.

Thousands of Buddhists, especially the Newars, and lamas (monks), musicians, artists and farmers convene in a designated place and offer the alms to the poor and needy ones. They also make donations to the monasteries and stupas.

The devotees offer prayers and crops among others to their deities and offer alms as per their capacity and will.

Mayor Sunil Prajapati shared that the Municipality had urged to call off the celebration this year but the stakeholders insisted that they would continue with the cultural practices and tradition.

The stakeholders said that they will offer worships to their deities such as Gautam Buddha and Dipankar Buddha but there will be no alms giving and talking ritual this year, according to Prajapati.

Samyak Mahadan is observed in Kathmandu district once every 12 years, every five years in Patan district and every year in Bhaktapur district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal