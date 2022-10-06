legal-Judicial

Rape-accused suspended Captain of Nepal National Cricket Team, Sandeep Lamichhane, has been arrested today.

Police arrested Sandeep immediately after he landed at Tribhuvan International Airport from Qatar Airways.

Superintendent of Police at Kathmandu Police Circle, Dinesh Raj Mainali, said Sandeep was kept at Police Circle, Gaushala, where the victim girl had filed the rape complaint against him.

It is said Sandeep would be presented before court coming Sunday. A minor girl had filed a rape case against Sandeep on September 6 at a time when he was out of the country to play Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Source: National News Agency Nepal