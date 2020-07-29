Games

Nepali cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane will be leaving for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday to play the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). According to his manager Raman Siwakoti, the player is scheduled to fly towards the island country in the Caribbean through a chartered flight of the Korean Air.

”Now he is scheduled to leave for Tobago and there remains no doubt in regard his flight”, said the manager. He had the support from the government and other several bodies to fix his chartered flight. On Monday, he gave his throat sample at the Sanepa-based Star Hospital for the coronavirus test and the result will come tomorrow.

It is mandatory for Sandeep to reach there by August 1 to play the T20 tournament. Upon reaching there, he has to stay in 14-day coronavirus quarantine. Earlier confusions were hovering over his departure schedule with the government decision to reopen international flights only from coming August 17.

Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders, Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs are among those squads competing for the title.

Sandeep is playing from the Jamaica Tallawahs in the match and the Club has paid him US dollar 130,000 (Rs 15.6 million). He is also the marquee player for the squad. The tournament has been scheduled from August 18 to September 10.

Source: National News Agency Nepal