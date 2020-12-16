Games, sports

Nepali leg-spinner Sandip Lamichhane left here today for playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. He went there by a flight of the Qatar Airway to play in the BBL for the third time.

Lamichhane will stay on 14 days' quarantine after reaching Australia on Wednesday, his manager Raman Shivakoti said.

BBL has already kicked off since last Thursday. Lamichhane would be missing initial six games as he will have to stay in quarantine. This time, Sandip is playing in the BBL from the Hobart Hurricanes.

Before this, he had played in the BBL for two seasons from Melbourne Stars. He had taken 26 wickets playing 20 games in the last two seasons.

Hobart Hurricanes is playing against Adelaide Strikers in its third game of the BBL this afternoon. It had won two matches before this. Lamichhane's team Hobart Hurricanes is in the second position of the League so far with seven points.

Source: National News Agency Nepal