Heritage sites and tourist areas in Kathmandu were cleaned as a part of the 'Clean Nepal, Green Nepal' campaign.

The campaign saw some 300 participants including Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Tourism Secretary Suresh Adhikari and the CEO of the Nepal Tourism Board Dr Dhananjay Regmi as well as local community engaging in cleaning of the heritage sites and tourist spots.

The campaign has been launched by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation while today's programme was organized by the Ministry in association with the Nepal Tourism Board and Thamel Tourism Development Council.

During the cleanup programme, Basantapur, Asan and Thamel areas were cleaned using broom, gloves and traditional floor scrubber among others, shared Board's senior director Hikmat Singh Aiyer.

The campaign is part of the 73-point strategy issued by the Ministry to revive COVID-19-affected tourism sector of the country. All the heritage sites across the country will be cleaned gradually under the campaign for tourism promotion, added Aiyer.

Council's president Bhabishwor Sharma was hopeful that such activity would aid in revival of tourism in the country. The Council would honour those significantly contributing in this sanitation drive of Thamel, shared Sharma.

Source: National News Agency Nepal