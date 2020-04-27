General

Disinfectant tunnels have been set up in five different places in Pokhara to ensure that people visiting Kaski district (Gandaki State) get their whole body sanitized with sodium hydrochloride to check the spread of COVID-19.

Sanitizing tunnels have been set up at the office of Pokhara Metropolitan City, Western Regional Hospital, District Police Office, Kaski and the border sharing Kaski and Tanahun districts. The tunnels would be set up in more areas in Pokhara where there is pressure of people’s mobility, said the metropolis mayor Man Bahadur GC.

“Lockdown has been imposed to control the spread of the infection. Sanitizing tunnels have been set up to check the spread of the virus,” he said.

Likewise, Pokhara University set up a disinfectant tunnel at the cost of Rs 100,000 at the agricultural produce market centre at Shantiban in the metropolis-9. The metropolis provided assistances for the project.

Source: National News Agency