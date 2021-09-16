Human Rights

Police have arrested Naresh Karki, brother of Lok Bahadur, and started investigation.

Lok Bahadur is the prime accused involved in the en masse killing of a family at Madi municipality-1 of Sankhuwasabha district. Six members of a family were murdered on September 6.

Police Inspector at the Area Police Office, Chainpur, Yograj Khatiwada, said that police arrested Naresh and started investigation after a mobile set of Ranjana, 32, daughter-in-law of Tej Bahadur, was confiscated from Naresh.

Investigation has been started suspecting his support to Lok Bahadur in the incident, he added.

A 52-year-old Tej Bahadur, his wife Kamala, 52, mother Parbati, 84, daughter-in-law Ranjana, grandson Dipen, 11, and seven-year-old granddaughter Goma of Umlingkhola village were murdered on September 6.

Lok Bahadur has already confessed his crime and police have made him public.

Source: National News Agency Nepal