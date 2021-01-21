General

At least two people died and other 19 were injured in a road mishap at Hariban of Sarlahi district along the East-West Highway.

The Kakadbhitta-bound bus (Na 5 Kha 4488) from Dang had met with the accident nearby Armed Police Force police base camp in Hariban municiplaity-4. One died on the spot while another breathed her last on the way to Birgunj Hospital for treatment, shared chief of District Police Office Sarlahi and SP Santosh Singh Rathor.

The deceased in the accident that took place at around 4.50 this morning are Rajkumari Chaudhary, 36, of Dang Rapti rural municiplaity-5, and Rita Chaudhary, 23, of Dang Rapti.

The passenger-ferrying bus had fallen down 10 metres off the road after it lost control. Two out of 30 passengers in the buas have lost their lives, SP Rathor informed.

As five persons including a driver are in critical condition, they were taken to Birgunj-based Neuro Hospital for treatment. Other three are undergoing treatment at Namuna Hospital Hariban.

Police source shared that nine passengers with minor injuries are being treated at Swabhiman Hospital Hatiwan. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal