Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Nepal, Saad Abu Haimed, called on Foreign Minister Dr Bimala Rai Poudyal. During the meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Paudyal expressed gratitude on behalf of the Government of Nepal to the Government of Saudi Arabia for keeping more than four hundred thousand Nepalis safe during the global corona virus pandemic.

Minister Paudyal mentioned that the government was ready to provide skilled human resource through bilateral labor agreements in the days to come.

On the occasion, Ambassador Haimed mentioned that Nepali workers have made a great contribution to the progress of Saudi Arabia and pledged to take more Nepali workers as development works are progressing at a rapid pace in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal