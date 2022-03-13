General

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Fahran Al Saud is arriving here on Monday for a two-day official visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a press statement Sunday.

During the visit, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka will hold a meeting with his Saudi counterpart on Tuesday.

Likewise, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Khadka will host a luncheon in honour of the visiting dignitary.

Source: National News Agency Nepal