Saurya Cement Industry has come into operation at Karjanha municipality of Siraha district.

The industry using modern technology is established at the investment of around Rs 15 billion. It has started test production.

The industry, established at joint investment of Pioneer, Shanker Group, Ambe Group and Golchha Group, has started producing clinker from February 1, said Managing Director of Shanker Group, Sahil Agrawal.

He added that the industry has also started test production of cement. It would file application for quality mark within few days of test production. OPC, PPC and PSC cement would be produced from the factory.

The industry claimed that the sample of limestone brought at the industry would be automatically tested soon after it is brought at the industry as there is a robotic lab in the factory.

Source: National News Agency Nepal