Chief of Gandaki Province Prithviman Gurung has said saving originality of festival is need of hour.

Extending a best wishes message on the occasion of the Teej festival, the Province Chief reminded that festivals are our culture and identity. "It is time to promote and protect cultured social environment by continuing originality of the festivals," he underscored.

Haritalika Teej is observed by Nepali Hindu women as a traditional and cultural festival.

The women throughout the country are celebrating the Teej festival by worshipping Lord Shiva today and wishing family's health and prosperity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal