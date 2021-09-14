Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued an order allowing CPN-UML parliamentarians, Som Prasad Pandey and Sharada Devi Bhatta, to join the CPN (Unified Socialist).

A joint bench of Justice Iswar Prasad Khatiwada and Nahakul Subedi, on Tuesday, issued an interim order not to take action in a way to affect the rights of member of House of Representatives (HoR) Som Prasad Pandey and National Assembly member Sharada Devi Bhatta to join the party of their choice.

“Take no action to affect the rights of lawmakers Pandey and Bhatta to associate themselves to the party of their choice by registering application at the Election Commission on last August 24 to authenticate their signatures in favour of the CPN (Unified Socialist)”, stated the order.

CPN-UML lawmakers Pandey and Bhatta had registered a writ petition at the apex court on September 8 demanding to keep their existence as lawmaker of the CPN (Unified Socialist).

In the writ, they stated that they wished to join the Unified Socialist but the Election Commission did not authenticate their signatures. They also demanded stay order to check the potential actions by CPN-UML against them until the settlement of the case.

With the interim order of the apex court, the two lawmakers are allowed to join the Unified Socialist party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal