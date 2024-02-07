Contact Us

SC invalidates land swap of Giribandhu Tea Estate

Kathmandu: The Supreme Court has invalidated the exchange of land belonging to Giribandhu Tea Estate. The government decision to swap the land beyond limitation was annulled by SC. A constitutional bench comprising Chief Justice Bishwambhar Prasad Shrestha, justices Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada, Prakashman Singh Raut, Sapana Pradhan Malla and Sushma Lata Mathema found that the land swap was against constitutional provision and illogical, thereby being subject to cancellation. "Nepal government (Cabinet) had given permission to the Giribandhu Tea Estate Pvt to exchange 343-19-12 bighas of land on April 26, 2021, which was against Section 12 (c) of Land Act, 2021. So, the decision is subject to cancellation with certiorari," the order mentioned. Source: National News Agency Nepal

