The Supreme Court has issued an interim order in the name of the government to import vegetables and fruits only after testing them for pesticides and coronavirus. A joint bench if Justices Deep Kumar Karki and Hari Prasad Phuyal issued to this order on Sunday.

The Supreme Court order reads: “The fruits and vegetables imported from various countries, including India, should be done so only after employing the available testing facilities for pesticides and COVID-19.”

Likewise, the apex court order required that fruits and vegetables produced within the country be distributed and making them available to the consumers only after testing for pesticides and COVID-19.

The Supreme Court issued this order responding to a writ petition filed by Advocate Maniram Upadhyay among others that fruits and vegetables were being imported from abroad without testing for pesticides and COVID-19 even during the coronavirus pandemic, which is an infringement of consumers’ rights.

Source: National News Agency