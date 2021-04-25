Human Rights

The Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday issued a mandamus order in the name of government to regulate and control open border between Nepal and India.

A joint bench of Justices Prakashman Singh Raut and Purushottam Bhandari issued the mandamus order to regulate the open border between Nepal and India for Nepal's peace and security.

Making the verdict on the writ petition filed by Senior Advocate Chandra Kanta Gyawali, lawyer Leeladhar Upadhyay and others on March 26, 2017, the SC ordered the government to remain serious on the issues of border between the two countries and to review the treaties.

The Government of Nepal has been asked to take initiative for the review of the agreements and treaties regarding the management and regulations of open borders between Nepal and India, as Nepal's sovereignty, geographical integrity, national unity, protection of welfare of the people of Nepal, economic prosperity and border security are government's significant constitutional responsibilities, reads the mandamus.

The mandamus also asked the government to keep the record of those entering Nepal via land routes at immigration office in the check points under the task of border management for the safety of life and property of Nepalis and to stop misuse of border and encroachment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal