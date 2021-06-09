Human Rights

The Supreme Court has issued a show cause order in the name of the government to submit a written response on the case of dissolution of House of Representatives.

The constitutional bench comprising Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana and justices—Deepak Kumar Karki, Meera Khadka, Ishwor Prasad Khatiwada and Dr Ananda Mohan Bhattarai today issued the order.

The bench has decided to carry out hearing on the case from June 23 continuously. Senior advocates—Shambhu Thapa and Mahadev Yadav on the behalf of writ petitioners pleaded the case today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal