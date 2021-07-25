Human Rights

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued an interlocutory order to stay put all the works related to privatisation of the Nepal Airlines Corporation.

The single bench of Justice Kumar Regmi issued the order to this effect here on Sunday. The interlocutory order reads, “All the works aimed at privatisation of the Nepal Airlines Corporation be put on whatever stage and states they are at. Do not make any decision regarding privatisation of the Corporation.”

Atish Karki of Nepali Party, on behalf of NAC, had filed a writ petition demanding halt on all the works related to privatisation of the NAC.

Justice Regmi, upon the hearing on the writ petition, issued such order. The apex court has summoned both the parties on August 9 for discussion on whether to issue interim order. Following the discussions, the SC will issue an order.

Source: National News Agency Nepal