The Supreme Court has issued an interim order in the name of the government to distribute identity card to the survivors of the ten-year armed conflict only by putting the name of the survivor in the identity card.

A single bench of Justice Tej Bahadur KC on Tuesday issued an interim order in the name of the government to issue the identity card only after ensuring that it has a name of the concerned conflict survivor in it.

The decision comes in response to a writ petition filed in the apex court by Advocate Gyanendra Raj Aran. The Truth and Reconciliation and Disappearance Investigation Commission had started distributing the identity cards.

Source: National News Agency Nepal