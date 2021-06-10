General

The Supreme Court has issued an interim order to not implement the decision to expel four CPN-UML members of Karnali Provincial Assembly. A single bench of justice Prakashman Singh Raut handed down the order today, reinstating the membership of Prakash Jwala, Amar Bahadur Thapa, Kurma Raj Shahi and Nanda Singh Budha.

The four PA members were punished by the CPN-UML for violating the party whip and voting in favour of Chief Minister Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, who is from the CPN (Maoist Centre) party. They had appealed against the decision at the apex court.

Source: National News Agency Nepal