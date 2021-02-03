Human Rights

The Supreme Court has ordered Chairman of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to furnish a written response in a week on the contempt of court case.

A single bench of Justice Dr Manoj Sharma issued the order on Wednesday. In the order, he said to Dahal, "Respond in writing with necessary details within a week you get the order letter."

Advocate Samir Hayu had filed the contempt of court case against Dahal reasoning that he expressed views on the case of dissolution of House of Representatives which is sub judice in the court. It was contempt of court, Hayu added in the case.

There is a legal provision that if anyone is found guilty on contempt of court, he/she is jailed for a year or fined Rs 10,000 or both.

Source: National News Agency Nepal