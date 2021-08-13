General

The Supreme Court (SC) has given directive order to the medical colleges not to enroll more students that the given seats from the Nepal Medical Council

In case the medical colleges received more students, they are directed to adjust such number of seats under scholarship scheme in the next academic academic session, reads the verdict given by a division bench of Justices Anil Kumar Sinha and Tej Bahadur KC.

Likewise, the SC has ordered to carry out inspection and monitoring to confirm the implementation of the verdict.

Furthermore, the court has ordered to assess the impartiality and work performance of the officials deployed to monitor the medical colleges.

Source: National News Agency Nepal