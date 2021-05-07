Human Rights

The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered release of two journalists who were arrested for committing factual error while disseminating news.

A division bench of Justices Dr Aananda Mohan Bhattarai and Ishwor Prasad Khatiwata, on hearing on the writ petition filed by the arrestees here on Friday, ordered release of Executive Editor of Ujjyalo Network Shyam Bahadur Tamang aka Anish Tamang and General Manager of the Ujjyalo Network Durga Lal Tamang aka Prabhat.

The Justices in their order have stated that it would be illegal to detain the journalists as they already apologized for their factual error while disseminating news on their news portal about Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Both of the journalists were charged with a crime against the State and offence related to forged documents.

Source: National News Agency Nepal