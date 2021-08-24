General

In a writ petition filed against the appointment of Kulman Ghising as the Executive Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday issued an order to submit all documents related to his appointment within three days.

A single bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JBR made such order upon after hearing a petition filed by the then NEA chief Hitendra Dev Shakya.

The SC has also sought the decision of the Council of Ministers made for petitioner Shakya’s appointment by the erstwhile government; incumbent government’s decision to appoint Shakya as an Energy Expert; the original file of an agreement between Shakya and NEA, and finally the government’s decision to appoint Ghising as the NEA chief.

Shakya had filed a writ petition on August 16 at the SC challenging the government's decision to appoint Ghising as the NEA chief by replacing him.

Source: National News Agency Nepal