Key Issues

The Supreme Court has rejected the government's review petition on the apex court order to ensure free test and treatment for the COVID-19 patients in the country. As a result there would be no any hearing on the government’s appeal to review the decision.

A full bench of Justices Hari Krishna Karki, Sapana Pradhan Malla and Purusottam Bhandari ordered to quash the government’s appeal filed by the secretary of the Ministry of Health and Population Laxman Aryal through the Office of the Attorney General.

The highest court in the country had ordered the government to avail free PCR test and free treatment in response to a writ petition filed by advocates Lokendra Oli and Keshar Jung KC on October 1.

The meeting of Council of Minister on 5 October had decided not to bear the cost of the test and treatment of the COVID-19 patients except for those who were from the impoverished communities, people with disabilities, single woman and frontline workers among others.

Meanwhile, the advocate duo Oli and KC had filed a contempt of court case against the Minister of Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal for disobeying the Supreme Court’s order to provide free test and treatment of the COVID-19 patients.

Source: National News Agency Nepal