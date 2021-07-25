General

The Supreme Court (SC) has refused to issue an interim order regarding the intraparty disputes of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Nepal.

JSP Nepal Chairman Mahantha Thakur had filed a writ petition on July 23 at the SC seeking interim order against the head count of the JSP executive council members to be carried out by the Election Commission for the authenticity of the party.

A single bench of Justice Kumar Regmi on Sunday denied to issue the interim order stating that the issue was being discussed in the open hearing at the Commission.

The EC has ordered all executive committee members of the party to appear before the Commission with their identity cards.

Source: National News Agency Nepal