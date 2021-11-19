General

The Supreme Court (SC) has expressed its regret at the programe of protest held on the court premises by the Nepal Bar Association (NBA) on Thursday.

“The Supreme Court administration expresses a deep regret at the unwarranted situation created in course of the protest programme on the SC premises,” the SC said in a press statement today.

The apex court has wished for a quick recovery of legal practitioners hurt in the incident, stating that SC administration is ever ready and sensitive towards not letting such incident recur. It hopes for required tolerance, cooperation and coordination from all the bodies concerned towards this end.

Source: National News Agency Nepal