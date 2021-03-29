Human Rights

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed concerned authorities to submit the decisions of the Council of Ministers taken by the Madhav Nepal-led government and Dr Baburam Bhattarai-led government in regard to Lalita Niwas land scam.

A division bench of Justices Anil Kumar Sinha and Hari Prasad Phuyal issued a directive to submit the decisions of the two separate cabinets regarding the registration of the land plots in the name of individuals.

The SC has asked to submit the cabinet decisions taken on 11 April 2010, 14 May 2010, 13 August 2010 and 4 October 2012 through the Office of the Attorney General.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) had lodged the case against 175 individuals including former ministers Bijaya Kumar Gachchhadar, Chandra Devi Joshi and others over the same issue.

However, the CIAA had given a clean chit to former PMs Nepal and Dr Bhattarai citing collective decision taken from the Council of Ministers.

However, senior advocate Bal Krishna Neupane lodged the petition at the SC stating that the two former PMs could not be exempted of their decision in this land issue.

Source: National News Agency Nepal