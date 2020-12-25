General

The Supreme Court on Friday issued an order in the name of government to furnish written response why the House of Representatives (HoR) was dissolved.

The constitutional bench comprising Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana and Justices Hari Krishna Karki, Bishwombhar Prasad Shrestha, Anil Kumar Singha and Tej Bahadur KC ordered the government to submit written justification via the Office of the Attorney General before January 3.

Similarly, recommendation for HoR dissolution and original copy of decision on it would be sought from the President's Office, and Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. The original documents on registration of no confidence motion will be sought from the federal secretariat.

The SC has also decided for the amicus curiae from three advocates of Nepal Bar Association and two senior most advocates and advocates from the SC Bar. The documents on name and number of lawmakers representing in the HoR just before its dissolution will also be brought from the federal secretariat.

The order has further mentioned that the hearing would be conducted regularly from January 6. Senior advocates Krishna Prasad Bhandari and Dinesh Tripathi and advocates Dr Rudra Sharma, Dr Shiva Kumar Yadav, Saroj Ghimire, among others pleaded on behalf of the writ petitioners on Friday.

A total of 13 writ petitions were filed against HoR dissolution by the President upon the recommendation of the Prime Minister on December 20.

Advocate Prabesh KC had filed a writ petition against HoR dissolution on behalf of members of the dissolved HoR- Dev Prasad Gurung, Krishna Bhakta Pokhrel, Sashi Shrestha and Ram Kumari Jhankri. In the petition, he has demanded the recommendation be scrapped, arguing it violated HoR's right to continue for five years.

Source: National News Agency Nepal