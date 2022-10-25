General

The Supreme Court (SC) is to remain open from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm during the Tihar and Chhath festival holidays for hearing the petitions related to habeas corpus.

According to court’s spokesperson Bimal Poudel, though the Court is observing the festival holidays till October 30, it will partially remain open except Saturday and the day of Bhaitika on coming Thursday for hearing of the petition of habeas corpus.

The Administration of Justice Act, 2016 ensures a special provision relating to the hearing of petitions of Habeas Corpus during the closure period when the court is to remain closed for three or more days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal